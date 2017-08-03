Attendez-vous
Spectaculaire incendie dans un édifice de 80 étages à Dubaï (vidéos)

Publié par Jacques Thériault pour 98,5 fm le jeudi 03 août 2017 à 21h16. Modifié à 21h25.

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
(98,5 FM) - Un spectaculaire incendie a fait rage à Dubaï, aux Émirats Arabes Unis, dans l'édifice de 80 étages The Torch.

La défense civile a annoncé peu après 3h30 que le feu avait été éteint et l’édifice refroidi. Le feu se serait déclaré dans les rideaux d’une chambre d’hôtel.

Inauguré en 2011, The Torch était alors l’édifice résidentiel le plus élevé au monde.

En 2015 un premier incendie causé par un barbecue, sur un des balcons avait causé de nombreux dégâts.

Pour l’instant on ne rapporte aucune victime.

