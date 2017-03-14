Attendez-vous
«Chuck Berry a été le plus grand praticien du rock» - Bruce Springsteen

Publié par Jacques Thériault pour 98,5fm Sports le samedi 18 mars 2017 à 21h02. Modifié à 22h00.

(98,5 FM ) De nombreuses personnalités de la musique ont réagi au décès de Chuck Berry, le rois du rock'n roll.

«Chuck Berry a été le plus grand praticien du rock, le guitariste et le compositeur rock 'n' roll le plus pur qui n'a jamais vécu»

«Je suis si triste d'apprendre le décès de Chuck Berry: une grande inspiration ! Tous ceux qui aiment le Rock 'n' Roll le manqueront. Amour et miséricorde.» — Brian Wilson, des Beach Boy

«Laissez-moi entendre ce bon vieux rock & roll. Quand je joue, c'est de toi dont je parle. Que Dieu bénisse Chuck Berry Chuck.» — Ringo Star

«Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! Aucun de nous ne serait ici sans lui. Rock On mon frère!» Lennie Kravitz

«RIP Chuck Berry. Sans lui, le Rock & Roll ne serait jamais devenu ce qu'il est devenu.» — Nikki Sixx, de Mötley Crue

«Le plus grand parolier du rock and roll est décédé à 90 ans. Chuck Berry, repose en paix.» — Charlie Daniels

«Une de plus grandes lumières vient de s'éteindre» - Keith Richards

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="fr"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">&quot;One of my big lights has gone out.”<br>- Keith, 3/18/17 <a href="https://t.co/I86dHlvN5W">pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W</a></p>&mdash; Keith Richards (@officialKeef) <a href="https://twitter.com/officialKeef/status/843258005009453056">19 mars 2017</a></blockquote>
avec la Presse canadienne

